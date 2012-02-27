India's MRPL sells Mar gasoil at higher premiums

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has sold a March loading high sulphur gasoil cargo at 25 percent higher premiums than a cargo sold earlier this month, setting a more-than-20-month high, industry sources said on Monday.

With spot demand from Yemen expected to increase in March, premiums for high sulphur gasoil in the Middle East are continuing to climb to new heights as supply remains thin, they said.

MRPL has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 28-30 to Vitol at a premium of about $2 a barrel to Middle East quotes. This is about 25 percent higher than the $1.60 premium achieved for a Mar. 20-22 loading cargo sold to BB Energy earlier.

The Indian refiner is currently the only regular spot supplier of high sulphur gasoil, though demand remains steady from Middle Eastern and African countries including Yemen, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan.

Spot demand from Yemen, whose diesel consumption is about 260,000 tonnes a month, is expected to increase from March as its fuel donation pact with Saudi Arabia ends this month, industry sources said.

The cash-strapped country will tender in the international market to cover its monthly needs of 570,000 tonnes of refined products from March through May, Oil Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdalla has said.

Yemen’s major oil pipeline carrying light, sweet Maarib crude has been shut since November after consecutive blasts during a year of chaos beginning with mass protests aimed at ending the 33-year rule of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has agreed to cede power under a deal brokered by Yemen’s Gulf neighbours. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)