BRIEF-MR Price posts headline earnings of 715.1 cents per share
May 27, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MR Price posts headline earnings of 715.1 cents per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - MR Price Group:

* Diluted headline EPS of 715.1 cents

* FY dividends per share of 482 cents

* FY profit from operating activities increased by 22.6 pct and operating margin improved from 15.6 pct to 16.7 pct of retail sales.

* Revenue increased by 15.2 pct to r15.8 billion while retail sales were up by 14.8 pct (comparable 10.6 pct)

* Has high expectations of performance of its south african operations and is confident of achieving further market share gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

