BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian railway operator MRS Logistica will sell miner Vale SA 23 locomotives and train parts for 115 million reais ($25.3 million), MRS said in a statement on Friday.

Vale is a shareholder of MRS. Other stakeholders include steelmakers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas and Gerdau SA.