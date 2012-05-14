FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sechin proposes to merge MRSK with FSK - IFAX
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Sechin proposes to merge MRSK with FSK - IFAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin on Monday proposed to merge grid firm MRSK with state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK), which operates the country’s largest electricity transmission grid network.

“Corporate structure and corporate decisions will be discussed later,” he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency, when speaking with journalists in Russia’s city of Ufa.

MRSK, just over 50 percent controlled by the Russian government, was planning a part privatisation by selling two or three regional grids over the next three years. In December it listed in London in order to boost its profile.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.