FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MRSK says 2011 net profit rose 14 percent
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 27, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's MRSK says 2011 net profit rose 14 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian grid firm MRSK said full year net profit rose 14 percent to 39 billion roubles ($1.33 billion) in 2011, driven by an increase in electricity tariffs.

The company, a holding group for electricity grids covering more than 2 million kilometres across Russia, also pledged to increase its dividend from last year’s 1.67 billion roubles.

“MRSK made good progress towards achieving a stable financial position in 2011. Our results for the year, including revenue, operating profit and net profit have demonstrated strong operational and financial performance,” Chief Executive Nikolay Shvets said in a statement.

MRSK, just over 50 percent controlled by the Russian government, is planning a part privatisation by selling two or three regional grids over the next three years. In December it acquired a London listing in order to boost its profile.

It is also offering management contracts to overseas utilities in order to gain foreign expertise and investment.

MRSK revenue rose 13 percent to 634.6 billion roubles.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.