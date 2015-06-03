FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GI Partners buys software firm from Vista Equity
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 3, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

GI Partners buys software firm from Vista Equity

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - GI Partners is buying the real estate software company MRI Software LLC for an undisclosed sum from the technology focused private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, the firms said on Wednesday.

Vista had bought the company from Intuit Inc for $128 million in cash in 2010.

Based in Ohio, the company sells software to real estate owners and operators in 41 countries, and also helps support real estate investment trusts. Since Vista bought the company, it has tripled its sales force and done a handful of acquisitions over the past few years.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. GI managing director Travis Pearson said in an interview that GI generally makes equity investments between $50 million and $300 million.

Pearson said MR will be able expand further internationally and also look at rolling out new products.

“In our due diligence process, we found several avenues of untapped growth potential,” he said. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.