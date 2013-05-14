Brazil builder MRV's earnings fall as cancellations weigh

* Homebuilder MRV’s 79 mln reais quarterly profit disappoints

* Tighter credit standards lead to rise in cancellations

* EBITDA of 129 mln reais misses estimates

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA, one of Brazil’s biggest homebuilders, reported a worse-than-expected first-quarter net profit as a move to tighten credit standards led to a spike in sales cancellations.

MRV, which focuses on low-income housing, booked a first-quarter net profit of 79 million reais ($39.5 million), a 32.1 percent drop from the 116 million reais earned a year ago, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company was expected to earn 125.3 million reais in the quarter, an 8 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, according to the average estimate of five analysts polled by Reuters.

MRV, like many of its Brazilian rivals, has revamped management processes and cut costs over the past year following an overly aggressive and poorly handled expansion.

One aspect of that strategy includes improving the credit profile of its clients, most of whom are low-income Brazilians, to cut down on sales cancellations in the future.

Ninety six percent of the first quarter’s sales cancellations were due to clients’ lack of financial capacity, the filing said.

MRV’s return on equity fell to 13.1 percent in the first quarter from 14.5 percent in the previous three months and 21.8 percent a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 32.8 percent from a year earlier to 129 million reais, missing the average estimate of 206 million reais in a Reuters survey.

The company generated 62 million reais in cash, however, helping bring MRV’s net debt-to-shareholder-equity ratio down to 38.3 percent, among the lowest of Brazil’s major homebuilders.