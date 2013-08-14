Brazil builder MRV's earnings beat estimates, though margins tighten

* MRV’s 141 mln reais quarterly profit beats estimates

* Sales and cancellations rise in tandem from Q1

* EBITDA of 186 mln reais beats estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA, one of Brazil’s biggest homebuilders, reported better-than-expected second-quarter net profit, although margins declined due to the booking of older, less-profitable projects.

MRV, which focuses on low-income housing, booked a second-quarter net profit of 141 million reais ($60.8 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company was expected to earn 92.1 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of five analysts polled by Reuters.

Still, the figure represented a 2.75 percent drop from the 145 million reais earned in the second quarter a year ago.

MRV, like many of its Brazilian rivals, has revamped management processes and cut costs over the past two years following an overly aggressive and poorly handled expansion. The company continues to deal with cost overruns from older projects, though it said in Wednesday’s filing that projects launched at the end of last year and later would be more profitable when accounted for in coming quarters.

MRV saw gross margins decline in the quarter to 26.6 percent from 28.7 percent a year earlier. Some analysts expect further pressure on margins, as the company may face difficulty passing along inflation-adjusted prices to low-income homebuyers struggling with weaker personal finances as Brazil’s economy slows.

While gross sales rose 26.2 percent in the second quarter from the first, cancellations rose just as fast. The ratio of cancellations to gross sales stood at 21.3 percent in the second quarter, nearly unchanged from the previous three months.

“I don’t expect a change in cancellation levels on a percentage basis in the coming two quarters,” Chief Financial Officer Leonardo Correa told Reuters on Wednesday.

MRV said in the filing that it would continue its focus on improving the credit profile of its clients, most of whom are low-income Brazilians, to cut down on sales cancellations in the future.

MRV’s return on equity fell to 12.7 percent in the second quarter from 13.1 percent in the previous three months and 19.7 percent a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 9.7 percent from a year earlier to 186 million reais, though it beat the average estimate of 136.8 million reais in the Reuters survey.

MRV’s net debt-to-shareholder-equity ratio rose to 39.3 percent from 38.3 percent in the previous quarter. The company generated 116 million reais in cash in the second quarter, which Correa said will be used in the firm’s share buyback program and to reduce debt levels.