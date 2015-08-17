Brazil homebuilder MRV sees lower costs, stable demand

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, Brazil’s largest low-income homebuilder, has seen stable demand so far this quarter despite an economic slowdown and is taking advantage of lower costs for land plots and building materials.

“There is enormous demand for our products,” co-Chief Executive Officer Rafael Menin said on a Monday conference call with analysts. “We think we’ll see good quarters in the short and medium term.”

The company, which reported a 32.2 percent increase in second-quarter profit and an 11.7 percent rise in cash generation, is currently weighing dividend payments or share buybacks. (Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)