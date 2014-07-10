FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil builder MRV sees 'good' Q2 sales, stable leverage -CEO
July 10, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil builder MRV sees 'good' Q2 sales, stable leverage -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - MRV Engenharia, Brazil’s largest low-income homebuilder, is unfazed by a potential economic slowdown and optimistic that upcoming changes to the federal government’s subsidized housing program will help support growth, co-Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Fischer told Reuters on Thursday.

Fischer also said the company’s debt ratio should remain at current levels, around 30 percent of shareholder equity, and that sales were “good” in the second quarter. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

