SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian low-income homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA posted a 1.6 percent dip in fourth-quarter net revenue from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company reported a 6.2 percent drop in gross sales, but a lower rate of sales cancellations eased the impact on net revenue, which totaled 1.008 billion reais ($311 million) in the quarter, the filing said.