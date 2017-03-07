FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's MRV misses Q4 net income consensus on fewer housing starts
March 7, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's MRV misses Q4 net income consensus on fewer housing starts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participações SA posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, fell by 7.7 percent to 160 million reais, missing a 168 million reais consensus estimate. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

