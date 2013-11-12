Brazil builder MRV sees project launches speeding in Q4

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA plans to increase the pace of new project launches in the fourth quarter and in coming months as the company sells off existing inventory, Chief Executive Officer Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza said in a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

The company posted a 13.2 percent decline in quarterly profit from a year earlier late on Monday, although strong cash generation helped reduce debt levels and cancellations declined.