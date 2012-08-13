Brazil homebuilder MRV 2nd qtr profit down 23 pct

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - MRV Engenharia, Brazil’s biggest low-income homebuilder, posted a second-quarter net profit of 145 million reais ($72 million), down 23 percent from a year earlier, according to a Monday securities filing.

The result missed forecasts for profit of 161 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 17 percent to 212 million reais, missing an average estimate of 239 million reais in the Reuters survey.