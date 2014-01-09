UPDATE 1-M&S clothing sales fall for 10th straight quarter

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer’s much vaunted new ranges failed to prevent the British retailer’s clothing sales falling for a tenth consecutive quarter, with heavy discounting in the key Christmas period forcing it to cut its margin guidance.

The firm said on Thursday all its other guidance was unchanged and it avoided a formal profit warning thanks to a solid performance from its food division.

“Given continued pressure on disposable incomes, we remain cautious about the outlook,” it said.

M&S’s poor clothing performance will pile more pressure on Chief Executive Marc Bolland, whose recovery plan is focused on higher quality and more stylish fashions.

The firm cut its UK gross margin guidance for the full 2013-14 year to level from previous guidance of a rise of 30 to 50 basis points, reflecting pre-Christmas discounting.

Prior to the update analysts were an average forecasting a 2013-14 pretax profit of 645 million pounds ($1.06 billion).

Despite signs of an improving economy there remains a lack of growth in household incomes and Christmas has so far been mixed for British retailers.

M&S, Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and food, said sales of non-food products, spanning clothing, footwear and homewares, at stores open over a year fell 2.1 percent in the three months to Dec. 28, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared with forecasts in a range of flat to down 1.5 percent, according to analysts who published estimates after M&S stepped-up promotional activity in December, and a second quarter decline of 1.3 percent.

Chief Executive Bolland blamed the below expectations performance on an exceptionally unseasonal October that saw general merchandise sales “down strongly”.

He said the UK clothing market saw “higher than ever” levels of discounting in the quarter.

“Against this backdrop, we held our full price trading stance for much of the quarter, but as the level of promotional activity in the marketplace intensified in the run up to Christmas, we responded with a number of promotions,” he said.

He highlighted “early signs of improvement” in the womenswear business, with small market share growth in this area for the first time in three years.

Bolland, who joined as CEO in 2010 with a package worth up to 15 million pounds, has denied that the reception of M&S’s autumn/winter ranges will make or break his stewardship of the company, stressing recovery will be “step by step”.

M&S’s food business, which contributes over half of group sales, is performing better. Its sales on the same basis rose 1.6 percent versus analysts’ forecasts of a rise of 1.1-2.5 percent. However, the outcome did represent a slowdown from growth of 3.2 percent in the previous quarter.