FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&S CFO says board, investors back executive team
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

M&S CFO says board, investors back executive team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer’s executive team, led by CEO Marc Bolland, retains the backing of the British retailer’s board and investors despite the firm posting a tenth straight quarter of declining underlying sales in clothing, its chief finance officer said.

“The board is behind us and behind the strategy and the shareholders are behind us and behind the strategy,” Alan Stewart told reporters on Thursday.

He declined to put a time frame on when M&S would return to positive like-for-like sales growth in general merchandise, which spans clothing, footwear and homewares.

“The step by step approach is what we’ve spoken about and I think that’s the way in which we’re going to be measured and the way that we look at it,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.