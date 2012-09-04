M&S makes further changes as tries to improve clothing

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) rung more changes at the top of its clothing division on Tuesday as part of a drive to improve that part of the business after posting its biggest quarterly sales drop for four years in July.

M&S said John Dixon, who replaced Kate Bostock as head of general merchandise in July under an initial shake-up plan, had appointed Stephanie Chen as director of kidswear & home, and Scott Fyfe as director of menswear.

Chen joins the company from privately-owned department store House of Fraser, while Fyfe formerly held a position in M&S’s womenswear division.

M&S is trying to recover from its biggest quarterly drop in sales since the third quarter of 2008/09.

A poor performance in its general merchandise business in the three months to June 30 was partly a result of wet weather but the company underperformed rivals John Lewis and Debenhams, heaping pressure on the retailer to improve.

M&S also said Karl Doyle, director of kidswear, would leave the company in March.