Morgan Stanley awards CEO Gorman $4.6 mln stock bonus for 2015: filing
January 22, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley awards CEO Gorman $4.6 mln stock bonus for 2015: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman received a $4.6 million stock bonus for his performance in 2015, up 5 percent from the year before, according to a regulatory filing.

The 183,678 shares comes in addition to Gorman’s $1.5 million salary, cash, deferred cash and long-term incentives.

Gorman’s overall compensation is likely to be down modestly from last year’s pay of $22.5 million, according to a Morgan Stanley spokesman.

The regulatory filing does not provide greater detail on Gorman’s total compensation for 2015. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

