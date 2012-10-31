FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British retailer M&S launches local European websites
October 31, 2012

British retailer M&S launches local European websites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer is to launch localised websites in Germany, Spain, Austria and Belgium on Nov 19 as the next step in its strategy of growing international sales.

The move from Britain’s biggest clothing retailer follows the opening of websites tailored for customers in France and Ireland earlier this year, it said, and will give shoppers a website in a familiar language with preferred delivery options.

The British store said it had chosen those markets after shoppers there embraced the M&S international site. Launching local-language sites in European markets will also broaden M&S’s options from its position in Britain where many consumers are cutting back on spending

