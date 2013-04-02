FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Morgan Stanley names new co-heads of India operation -memo
April 2, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Morgan Stanley names new co-heads of India operation -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has named Aisha De Sequeira and Sanjay Shah as the new co-heads of its business in India, replacing Jayendra Nayak, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

De Sequeira and Shah will maintain their current duties in India as head of investment banking and co-head of equities respectively, the memo said. The pair will formally take on their new duties in May when Nayak leaves his full-time role with the bank.

Nayak will continue to be employed by the company as a senior adviser. A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

