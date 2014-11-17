BRIEF-MS Industrie says 9-month group EBITDA 16.2 mln euros, up 18 pct

Nov 17 (Reuters) - MS Industrie AG :

* Says 9-month group EBITDA 16.2 million euros, up 18 percent

* Says 9-month total sales of MS-Industry Group 158.1 million euros (prior year. 129.8 million euros)

* Says Q3 EBITDA of about 6.0 million euros (previous year: 4.6 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBT of about 4.1 million euros (previous year: 3.0 million euros)

* Says confirms goal of achieving 10 percent growth in revenues to about 200 million euros in FY 2014

