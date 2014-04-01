FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's M&S ramps up overseas expansion
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 1, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's M&S ramps up overseas expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer plans to grow its international profits by 40 percent over the next three years by expanding its number of overseas stores by more than a half.

The 130-year-old firm, Britain’s biggest clothing retailer which is struggling in its home market, told a media and investor seminar in Paris it would increase its franchise operations abroad and grow its successful food business.

In total it plans to open 250 new international stores to add to its existing 450 outlets, with a focus on its priority markets of India, China, Russia, the Middle East and Western Europe. It plans to have 100 stores in India by 2016.

In Western Europe it will expand its food business with 20 new stores in Paris in the next three years, making the French capital its largest food market outside of Britain. It will also seek to expand its lingerie and beauty offering in the Middle East and India.

The international expansion forms part of Chief Executive Marc Bolland’s three-year, 2.3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion)turnaround plan to transform M&S into an international, “multi-channel” retailer, connecting with customers through stores, the Internet and mobile devices.

Bolland is under pressure in M&S’s key home market which provides about 90 percent of its revenue. ($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.