LONDON, July 11 Britain's Marks & Spencer
reported another fall in underlying clothing sales in
its latest quarter, though the decline was slightly less than
analysts' expected and full-price sales continued to grow.
The group said its guidance for the full 2017-18 year was
unchanged.
“Trading in the first quarter was in line with our
expectations and we are on track with delivery of the plan we
announced last year," said Chief Executive Steve Rowe.
"I am pleased that we continue to grow full price sales in
clothing & home, with reduced discounting and no clearance sale
in the quarter.
M&S, one of the best known names in UK retail, said
like-for-like clothing and homeware sales fell 1.2 percent in
the 13 weeks to July 1, its fiscal first quarter.
That compares with analysts' average forecast of a fall of
1.3 percent and a 5.9 percent decline in the previous quarter.
However, like-for-like food sales fell 0.1 percent, worse
than analysts' average forecast of a rise of 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)