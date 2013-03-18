FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar not considering bid for Marks and Spencer - source
March 18, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar not considering bid for Marks and Spencer - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, is not considering a bid for British retailer Marks and Spencer Group PLC, a source close to the fund said on Monday.

Shares in Marks & Spencer rose about 8 percent on Monday after The Sunday Times said in an article that the fund, Qatar Investment Authority, wanted to assemble a consortium to mount an 8 billion pound ($12.1 billion) takeover of Britain’s biggest clothing retailer.

Qatar Holding is the vehicle through which the wealth fund conducts some of its biggest overseas investments.

