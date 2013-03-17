FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar seeks partners for 8 bln stg Marks & Spencer bid -paper
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 17, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

Qatar seeks partners for 8 bln stg Marks & Spencer bid -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is seeking partners to launch an 8 billion pound ($12.10 billion) bid for British retailer Marks & Spencer, the Sunday Times reported, citing senior City sources.

Marks & Spencer, a FTSE 100 company and a mainstay of British town centres, declined to comment on the article. Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) could not immediately be reached for comment.

QIA has approched several large private equity houses including CVC, the owner of Formula One, about participating in a consortium to bid for the retailer, the Sunday Times said.

Marks & Spencer, in the midst of a costly expansion plan, has been struggling to grow sales and in May slashed a three-year sales growth target.

Clothing and other non-food sales slumped more than expected in the Christmas quarter and a new general merchandise management team has been tasked with turning around non-food sales.

Speculation that a sovereign wealth fund or private equity investors could bid for M&S have been circulating for over six months.

Qatar has been the most active of the Gulf region’s sovereign investors in recent years, and owns stakes in companies including British supermarket chain J Sainsbury , Credit Suisse, Barclays, and London’s famed Harrods department store.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.