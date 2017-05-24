FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
M&S annual profit down 10 pct, clothing sales fall in latest quarter
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 24, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 3 months ago

M&S annual profit down 10 pct, clothing sales fall in latest quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Marks & Spencer reported a 10 percent decline in annual profit and said clothing and homeware sales fell in its latest quarter, dampening the euphoria of the previous three months when it recorded a first increase in nearly two years.

The firm also said on Wednesday that the trading environment remained tough.

M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, made a pretax profit before one off items of 613.8 million pounds ($796 million) in the year to April 1. That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of 593 million pounds but down from 690 million pounds made in 2015-16. The outcome reflects lower sales and higher costs.

Fourth quarter clothing and homeware like-for-like sales fell 5.9 percent, worse than analysts' average forecast of a 3.3 percent decline. They had increased 2.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Like-for-like food sales fell 2.1 percent.

The fourth quarter sales figures were hit by a later Easter falling outside the quarter and by the key days of the busy post Christmas sale coming in the third, rather than the fourth, quarter. ($1 = 0.7711 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

