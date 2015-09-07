FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's MS&AD: in talks to buy UK insurer Amlin
September 7, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan's MS&AD: in talks to buy UK insurer Amlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is in talks to buy UK insurer Amlin, the latest multi-billion deal by aggressive Japanese companies.

Amlin, a specialist in property, casualty, marine and aviation insurance, has a stock market value of $3.8 billion. Nikkei business daily reported MS&AD is expected to pay more than 500 billion yen ($4.2 billion) to buy the company, without citing sources.

An MS&AD spokesman said the two companies are in talks but nothing has been decided. ($1 = 119.2600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

