UPDATE 1-MSCI Inc names new chief financial officer
#Funds News
May 30, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-MSCI Inc names new chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Appoints Robert Qutub as CFO

* Co says CFO David Obstler resigns to pursue other interests

May 30 (Reuters) - Investment analysis and market index company MSCI Inc appointed Robert Qutub as its chief financial officer replacing David Obstler, who has resigned to pursue other interests.

Qutub’s appointment will be effective immediately after the filing of MSCI’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, the company said in a statement.

Qutub joins from Bank of America, where he last held the position of CFO of consumer and business banking.

Obstler, who joined in June 2010 following the acquisition of RiskMetrics Group Inc, will continue with MSCI until the end of August.

