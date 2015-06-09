MSCI to give investors at least a year to prepare for China 'A' shares

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S.index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will give investors a minimum of 12 months to prepare for China ‘A’ shares being included in one of its key benchmark indexes.

Earlier, MSCI said it will hold off including China-listed shares in one of its key benchmark indexes, but expects them to be incorporated once outstanding market accessibility issues are resolved.

The index provider could consider including China ‘A’ shares before the next annual review in June 2016, it added. (Reporting by Michelle Price and Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)