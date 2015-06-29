MSCI says China faces "massive job" to join A-shares index

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc said on Monday China’s securities reglator faces a “massive job” to coordinate the changes needed for domestic shares to be listed in its key emerging markets index.

“It’s not a simple issue- they have to coordinate nine ministries...so don’t underestimate how difficult this task is,” Chris Ryan, head of Asia Pacific at MSCI, told an investor conference in Hong Kong.

MSCI on June 10 told China it must further liberalise its capital markets before it will include the shares in its Emerging Markets Index, tracked by $1.7 trillion of funds. (Reporting By Michelle Price; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)