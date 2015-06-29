FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSCI says China faces "massive job" to join A-shares index
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

MSCI says China faces "massive job" to join A-shares index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc said on Monday China’s securities reglator faces a “massive job” to coordinate the changes needed for domestic shares to be listed in its key emerging markets index.

“It’s not a simple issue- they have to coordinate nine ministries...so don’t underestimate how difficult this task is,” Chris Ryan, head of Asia Pacific at MSCI, told an investor conference in Hong Kong.

MSCI on June 10 told China it must further liberalise its capital markets before it will include the shares in its Emerging Markets Index, tracked by $1.7 trillion of funds. (Reporting By Michelle Price; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.