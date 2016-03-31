MSCI restarts talks on including China A shares in EM index

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it would resume discussions with traders, funds and other financial market participants on including domestic China “A” shares in its benchmark emerging markets index.

MSCI will make a decision on including 5 percent of the A-shares’ free float adjusted market cap in June 2016, it said in a statement.

MSCI also said it would seek feedback on reclassifying Pakistan stocks to emerging market status and Peru to frontier market status, with decisions also due in June 2016. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Marc Jones)