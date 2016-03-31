FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI restarts talks on including China A shares in EM index
March 31, 2016

MSCI restarts talks on including China A shares in EM index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it would resume discussions with traders, funds and other financial market participants on including domestic China “A” shares in its benchmark emerging markets index.

MSCI will make a decision on including 5 percent of the A-shares’ free float adjusted market cap in June 2016, it said in a statement.

MSCI also said it would seek feedback on reclassifying Pakistan stocks to emerging market status and Peru to frontier market status, with decisions also due in June 2016. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Marc Jones)

