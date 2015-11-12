FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI to include Alibaba, Baidu, 12 other China ADRs in EM index
#Funds News
November 12, 2015 / 10:29 PM / 2 years ago

MSCI to include Alibaba, Baidu, 12 other China ADRs in EM index

Tariro Mzezewa

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI will add 14 U.S.-listed Chinese shares to its emerging markets index for the first time on Dec. 1, including Chinese Internet companies Alibaba and Baidu Inc, two of the largest U.S.-traded Chinese equities.

Until now, foreign-listed shares were excluded from these indexes. Other well-known names, including Netease and JD.com, were also added to the index.

Indexes tracking overseas-listed shares, known as American Depository Receipts (ADR), were higher throughout the day leading up to the announcement. Analysts estimate the index rebalancing will trigger up to $70 billion in total flows into these stocks over the next six months

Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
