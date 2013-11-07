MSCI reclassifies stocks in emerging and frontier market indexes

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Equity index provider MSCI on Thursday reclassified equities across a broad spectrum of emerging and developed markets as part of its November semi-annual index review.

The changes will be made effective as of the close of business on Nov. 26, MSCI said in a statement.

Following the downgrading of European Union member Greece to emerging market status in June, three banks were added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Also in June, Morocco was downgraded to frontier market status. As a result, three Moroccan companies were added to the MSCI Frontier Markets index.

Approximately $7.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against MSCI indices.

The full results of the review are available at www.msci.com