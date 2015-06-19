FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI could reclassify Greece "standalone" market if restrictions imposed
#Funds News
June 19, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

MSCI could reclassify Greece "standalone" market if restrictions imposed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Friday it was monitoring investors’ access to Greek equity markets and could change the country’s status from emerging markets to “standalone” if any restrictions were introduced.

“Some measures available to Greek authorities to manage the economic situation, e.g., imposition of capital controls, could have a significant impact on the replicability and investability of the MSCI Greece Index and consequently the MSCI Emerging Markets Index,” MSCI said in a statement posted on its website.

It added that such a move would come after a public consultation.

Greece had a weighting of 0.32 percent in MSCI’s emerging markets index at the end of March 6. Around $1.7 trillion of investor funds were benchmarked against MSCI’s emerging markets indexes as of June 2014.

Athens’ benchmark ATG equity index hit a three-year low on Thursday, and is down 17 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
