FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSCI to exclude some Hong Kong stocks over shareholder concentration fears
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2016 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

MSCI to exclude some Hong Kong stocks over shareholder concentration fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - MSCI will exclude from its global indices any Hong Kong stocks that have been the subject of shareholder concentration warnings from the local securities regulator, the New York-headquartered benchmark provider said in a notice on Monday.

The new rules come amid growing fears over market manipulation of Hong Kong stocks, which are often closely held by a small number of shareholders, following a series of unusual price movements last year.

The new rule will apply to MSCI’s Global Investable Market Indexes starting from this month. Companies will continue to be excluded until they confirm an increase in their free float, MSCI said. (Reporting by Michelle Price)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.