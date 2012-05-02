UPDATE 1-MSCI results miss estimates on revenue writedown

* Q1 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.47

* Operating rev up 3 pct

* Records $5.2 mln writedown against revenue

May 2 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc’s quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates as the investment analysis and market index company took a $5.2 million writedown against its revenue to correct an accounting error in its energy and commodity analytics business.

The company reported net income of $44 million, or 35 cents per share, for the first quarter compared with $33.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 44 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue grew by 3 percent to $229 million.

Excluding the impact of the revenue correction, revenue would have grown 4.9 percent to $234.3 million, MSCI said.

Subscription revenue grew 6 percent to $186.6 million, while equity index asset-based fees increased 3 percent to $34.6 million.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.72 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.