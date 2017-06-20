By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, June 20 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, on Tuesday endorsed the decision
by U.S. index provider MSCI to add mainland Chinese stocks to
one of its key benchmarks.
"We believe our clients will benefit from today's decision
to bring Chinese equities into mainstream investment," said Ryan
Stork, the company's chairman for Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong and
one of its most senior executives, in an emailed statement.
"BlackRock has continued to support all opening of
investment in China's onshore capital markets for a number of
years."
MSCI said it planned to add 222 Chinese stocks – which will
have an initial weighting in the index of just 0.73 percent.
The full inclusion of domestic Chinese stocks in the widely
tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index could eventually
pull more than $400 billion of funds from asset managers,
pension funds and insurers into mainland China's equity markets
over the next decade, according to analysts.
BlackRock manages $5.4 trillion in assets.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)