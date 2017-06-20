(Adds BlackRock statement on Argentina, Saudi Arabia)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, June 20 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, on Tuesday endorsed the decision
by U.S. index provider MSCI to add mainland Chinese stocks to
one of its key benchmarks.
"We believe our clients will benefit from today's decision
to bring Chinese equities into mainstream investment," Ryan
Stork, the company's chairman for Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong and
one of its most senior executives, said in an emailed statement.
"BlackRock has continued to support all opening of
investment in China's onshore capital markets for a number of
years."
MSCI said it planned to add 222 Chinese stocks – which will
have an initial weighting in the index of just 0.73 percent.
The full inclusion of domestic Chinese stocks in the widely
tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index could eventually
pull more than $400 billion of funds from asset managers,
pension funds and insurers into mainland China's equity markets
over the next decade, according to analysts.
BlackRock manages $5.4 trillion in assets and is a major
MSCI client.
MSCI also said it would not yet upgrade Argentina from the
frontier market category where it has languished in recent
years, and launched a review of its classification of Saudi
Arabian markets.
BlackRock portfolio manager Emily Fletcher said that
Argentina has significant growth prospects and that "the
government has made good progress in dismantling the
protectionist structures of the economy."
Fletcher said in a statement that the Saudi Arabia review is
"an endorsement of the positive Saudi Arabian stock market
reforms" opening that market to more foreign investment.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Jonathan Oatis)