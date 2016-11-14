FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MSCI announces latest changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes
November 14, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

MSCI announces latest changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI announced changes to a number of its index funds on Monday, adding 55 securities and removing 34 from its World Index.

The three largest additions measured by full company market capitalization will be Denmark's Dong Energy, the United States' First Data Corporation A and France's Dassault Aviation.

MSCI also announced changes to its emerging markets index and added 44 new securities and deleted 3 from its China index. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)

