UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review

(Adds changes to Frontier Markets, Small Cap 1750, and U.S. Prime 750 Market indexes)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.

The two largest additions to MSCI's World Index will be Hong Kong's Jardine Strategic Holdings and Advanced Micro Devices from the United States.

The index maker also announced India's Grasim Industries would be the only addition to its Emerging Markets Index.

Vietnam's FLC Faros Construction and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp will be added to the Frontier Markets index.

The announcement also included six additions to the MSCI Small Cap 1750 Index and six securities removed from its U.S. Prime 750 Market Index.

The changes were part of quarterly adjustments MSCI makes to its indexes, which it says are tracked by $9.5 trillion in assets.

All changes will be implemented as of the close of Feb. 28. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)