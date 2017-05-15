MSCI adds 57 securities, removes 28 from benchmark world index

May 15 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI announced Monday changes to its indexes as a result of its semi-annual market reclassification including the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index .

The three largest additions to the MSCI ACWI index by market capitalization are Spain's Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA , Denmark's H. Lundbeck A/S and the United States' Athene Holding.

MSCI also announced changes to its emerging markets index, with the three largest additions measured by market cap slated to be Indian Oil Corp of India, Novolipetsk Steel of Russia and Bancolombia of Colombia.

The changes will be implemented as of the market close on May 31. The announcement was part of quarterly adjustments MSCI makes to its indexes, which it says are tracked by $9.5 trillion in assets.

The U.S.-based index maker announced changes to its global standard index as well as the MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic and MSCI Global Islamic Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Pan‐Euro and MSCI Euro Indexes, the MSCI U.S. Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)