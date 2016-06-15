FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-China regulator says benchmark index without China shares "incomplete" after MSCI decision
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 15, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

RPT-China regulator says benchmark index without China shares "incomplete" after MSCI decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said any global benchmark index that doesn’t include China A shares is incomplete, after U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said it will not add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said MSCI’s decision to not include A shares won’t impact the reform and opening process of the country’s capital markets. It added that China needs to build long-term, stable and healthy capital markets.

MSCI said on Tuesday it will not add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index, concluding that the country has more progress to make in sufficiently liberalizing its capital markets.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.