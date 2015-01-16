FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI to allow overseas listings to be included in major indexes
January 16, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

MSCI to allow overseas listings to be included in major indexes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI Inc said it plans to change its rules to allow foreign-listed companies traded outside of their home countries to be included in its Global Investable Market Indexes.

The move would allow so-called “orphan companies” such as Chinese online retailer Alibaba and China’s online search engine Baidu Inc to be eligible for potential inclusion in both MSCI Global Indexes and MSCI Country Indexes.

Previously companies that were based in one region, but whose shares were listed in a different region were not allowed to be included into MSCI’s largest emerging markets indices.

The much anticipated decision follows months of consultation with market participants.

“Foreign listed companies would be eligible for the MSCI Country Indexes where they would represent a material proportion of the index market capitalization,” MSCI said in a statement late on Thursday.

MSCI said it plans to add foreign-listed companies only in countries where they would “materially increase” the coverage of their indexes.

Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

