a year ago
MSCI adds, removes one company from All World Index, moves Lending Club to small cap
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
August 11, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

MSCI adds, removes one company from All World Index, moves Lending Club to small cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - MSCI announced the only change to its All Country World Index will be to add Liberty Broadband C to and remove Ionis pharmaceuticals, both U.S. stocks.

The company also announced it will move Lending Club from its MSCI Prime Market 750 Index to its U.S. Small Cap 1750 index and add Gaming & Leisure Properties in Lending Club's place.

The company will make no changes to its Emerging Markets index.

The largest addition to the MSCI China A Indexes are China Nuclear Energy, Shandong Linlong Tyre, and Meinian Onehealth A.

The changes will be implemented at market close on Aug. 31. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

