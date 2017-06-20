(Corrects paragraph 9 to show 222 Chinese shares added at 0.73
percent, not 169 at 0.5 percent)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said
on Tuesday it will add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key
benchmarks, in a landmark decision for the global investment
landscape and the Chinese government.
MSCI decided not to add Argentina to the benchmark index and
will consult on adding Saudi Arabia. Nigeria will remain a
frontier market, awaiting further review.
The full inclusion of domestic Chinese stocks in the widely
Tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index could pull more
than $400 billion of funds from asset managers, pension funds
and insurers into mainland China's equity markets over the next
decade, according to analysts.
MSCI’s decision to give so-called Chinese “A” share the
green light – after having rejected them for three years –
represents a symbolic victory for the Chinese government, which
has been working steadily over the past few years to open up its
capital markets.
"This decision has broad support from international
institutional investors with whom MSCI consulted, primarily as a
result of the positive impact on the accessibility of the China
A market of both the Stock Connect program and the loosening by
the local Chinese stock exchanges of pre-approval requirements
that can restrict the creation of index-linked investment
vehicles globally," MSCI said in a statement.
The company has been in discussions with Chinese regulators
and global investors for nearly four years on whether to add
yuan-denominated shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen to the
benchmark. It had left them out because of concerns over
restricted access to China’s equity markets.
In March, however, MSCI moved to relax its investment
criteria by cutting the number of stocks to 169 from 448 in a
bid to address curbs on repatriating capital from China and
concerns over the country’s high number of suspended stocks.
The revised proposal helped address these issues because the
169 stocks can be easily accessed by foreigners through the
“Stock Connect” link launched in 2014 and significantly expanded
in December.
MSCI said it planned to add 222 stocks – which will have an
initial weighting in the index of just 0.73 percent – and will
begin a review of the "A" shares and include them in provisional
indexes beginning in August.
"The initial impact on the composition of regional and
global indices will be extremely modest," said Nick Beecroft,
portfolio specialist of Asian equity at T. Rowe Price in Hong
Kong. "However, over the long term, assuming further
liberalization and regulatory reform of the mainland stock
markets, the depth of China’s A-share market could mean China
gains substantial weight within those broader indices."
Argentina's delay on reclassification to the emerging
markets index came as a surprise to investors. The country's
shares will remain in the smaller frontier markets index, where
it has been since being reclassified from the emerging index in
2009.
"While Argentina was not reclassified as an Emerging Market
this year, we believe the country has made significant
improvements in opening the country to foreign investments,"
said Jay Jacobs, director of research at Global X Funds.
"Argentina has long met the threshold as an emerging market
based on levels of economic development, but historically has
closed itself off from global capital markets."
Saudi Arabia in April moved to a more favorable settlement
cycle for institutional investors, which had been identified as
the last major impediment for official watch-list inclusion.
If it were added to the emerging markets index in 2018,
Acadian Asset Management estimates the country could end up with
a 2 percent to 3 percent weighting or up to 5 percent if it
moves forward with plans to float state oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Nigeria's shares will remain in the frontier index until at
least November 2017, when MSCI will again address the country's
access to markets.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin and Richard Leong in New York,
Additional reporting by Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Editing by
Dan Grebler)