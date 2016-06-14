FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MSCI declines to add domestic Chinese shares to global benchmark
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
June 14, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

MSCI declines to add domestic Chinese shares to global benchmark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will not add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index, concluding that the country has more progress to make in sufficiently liberalizing its capital markets.

The decision is a setback for Chinese officials, who had hoped the inclusion of domestic stocks in the widely tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index would usher in as much as $400 billion of funds from asset managers, pension funds and insurers to mainland China's equity markets over the next decade.

"International institutional investors clearly indicated that they would like to see further improvements in the accessibility of the China A shares market before its inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index," Remy Briand, MSCI Managing Director and Global Head of Research, said in a statement.

Some $1.5 trillion globally is held in index funds that track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, including the heavily traded U.S.-listed iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

Vanguard Group last year added A-shares to its broad emerging markets exchange-traded fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, which tracks a different index. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
