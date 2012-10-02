ETF managers can switch indexes quickly, MSCI CEO says

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Exchange-traded fund managers can switch away from indexes licensed from MSCI Inc at almost any time even when under long-term contracts, MSCI Chief Executive Officer Henry Fernandez said on Tuesday.

Asked by an analyst if BlackRock Inc, the top ETF manager, could easily change its funds away from MSCI indexes, Fernandez did not respond specifically, but said any manager could change quickly.

“They can do it within relatively short periods of time,” he said on a call with analysts.