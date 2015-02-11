FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSCI says 49 companies are eligible for its global indexes
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 11, 2015 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

MSCI says 49 companies are eligible for its global indexes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI Inc said on Wednesday it has determined that 49 foreign-listed companies traded outside their home countries will be eligible for inclusion in its Global Investable Market Indexes.

The move would allow so-called “orphan companies” such as Chinese online retailer Alibaba and China’s online search engine Baidu Inc to be eligible for potential inclusion in both MSCI Global Indexes and MSCI Country Indexes.

The potential additions include 17 Chinese companies, according to MSCI.

The index provider will announce the actual additions as part of its semi-annual index review in November. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.