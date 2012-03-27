UPDATE 1-MSCI says ISS employee leaked proxy voting data

March 27 (Reuters) - Investment analysis and market index company MSCI Inc said an employee of its ISS unit has admitted to providing client voting data to a proxy solicitor in return for meals and tickets to various events.

The employee had provided information to a proxy solicitor for a number of years about how some of Institutional Shareholder Services’ (ISS) clients voted their proxies, the company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

MSCI sacked the employee on Monday.

The company said the employee acted alone and gave out the information using his personal email accounts and by phone.

In February, the company said a New York Post reporter contacted ISS and informed them that a whistleblower had complained about the employee to the SEC.

MSCI said it continues to cooperate with the investigations of both the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice with respect to this matter.

Shares of the company closed at $37.66 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.