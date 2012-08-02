FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI profit beats Wall Street estimates
August 2, 2012 / 11:55 AM / 5 years ago

MSCI profit beats Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.50 vs est $0.49

* Operating rev up 5 pct

* Subscription revenue up 14 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc posted a second-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates as the investment analysis and market index company grew subscription revenue.

The company posted a net income of $37.6 million, or 30 cents per share, down from $45.6 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago.

MSCI, known for its MSCI international stock indexes, posted an adjusted profit of 50 cents per share.

Operating revenue rose 5 percent to $238.6 million, while subscription revenue rose 14 percent to $75.9 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 49 cents per share on a revenue of $237 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $33.30 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

